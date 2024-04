Share:













Copied



Today, April 5, the russian occupiers launched 5 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia: at first they fired 2 missiles, and 40 minutes later they re-struck. The attack killed 3 people, as well as wounded 13 people, including 2 journalists.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel.

"The enemy has launched 5 missile attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the past two hours. For the most part, it is civil infrastructure. Now we have information that they caused damage," he said.

At least 3 high-rise buildings, at least 10 private houses, were partially damaged, he said. Industrial infrastructure was also damaged.

It is also now known that as a result of the russian attack, 3 people were killed, 13 were hospitalized. 4 people among the wounded are in serious condition. Later, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration updated the data - the number of wounded rose to 19.

In addition, Fedorov noted that at first the enemy launched 2 missile strikes, and after about 40 minutes struck several more at the same place, as soon as rescuers, police officers began to work.

"Unfortunately, 2 journalists suffered - they were injured during missile attacks. Civilian trade infrastructure has also been affected," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, also in the afternoon, the russians attacked the city of Kharkiv and a village in the Kharkiv Region. Preliminarily, they attacked with guided aerial bombs.