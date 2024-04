Share:













Copied



The aggressor state, russia, said that it would increase its attacks on logistics centers and warehouses of Western weapons in Ukraine after the United States approved aid to the Ukrainian military.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said this at a meeting of the board of the russian Ministry of Defense, russian media reports.

According to Shoigu, russia allegedly "dispelled the myth of the superiority of Western weapons," and russian troops are holding the initiative on the front line.

"According to the threats posed by the United States and its allies, we will continue to improve the composition and structure of the Armed Forces and increase the production of the most popular types of weapons and military equipment. We will increase the intensity of strikes on logistics centers and storage bases of Western weapons," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a draft law on allocating aid to Ukraine. A total of 311 members of the lower house of the U.S. Congress voted in favor of the project, and 112 spoke against it.

The project was promised to be submitted to the Senate for consideration as an amendment to the Senate bill on U.S. international assistance HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the process of approving the package in the Senate.

U.S. President Joe Biden promised to sign the approved project with help.