Share:













Copied



The aggressor country, the russian federation, intensified shelling and information operations against Kharkiv in order to persuade its residents to flee the city.

This is stated in the material of analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"Kremlin mouthpieces are seizing on concerns about an upcoming russian offensive against the city of Kharkiv in order to conduct a possible coordinated information operation to create ... panic among Ukrainians. ISW assesses that the probability of a successful russian ground offensive against Kharkiv is very low if Ukraine quickly receives restoration of US military aid," the report says.

There have been discussions in Ukraine that the russian federation may try to conduct a ground operation against Kharkiv this summer, American experts are convinced that the invaders will not have enough strength to capture the city, as long as the Ukrainian military is adequately supplied.

ISW recalled that on March 28, Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov announced the need to destroy Kharkiv "block by block." He expressed the idea of asking Ukrainian civilians to leave the city within 48 hours before they would be killed during russia's destruction of the city.

Subsequently, on April 16, the russian neo-nationalist media Tsargrad published a statement that a russian offensive operation to capture the city of Kharkiv was allegedly "imminent" and that the situation in the city of Kharkiv would be "worse than in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka." The propagandists threatened the million-strong city with a blockade and cut off electricity, water and gas.

Some military bloggers hinted that the russian army may deliberately target the city's residential infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the russian occupiers struck a TV infrastructure facility in the city of Kharkiv. Digital TV signal outages have been reported.

In addition, a video of the moment of the fall of the TV tower in Kharkiv after a russian missile attack is spreading on the Internet.

The State Special Communications Service reported that as a result of the attack on the TV tower in Kharkiv, its structure was partially damaged. As a result of the shelling, the broadcast of the TV signal is temporarily unavailable.