Death toll from missile strike on Kharkiv rises to 10 - Administration

Rescuers on Wednesday removed from the rubble of a five-story building partially destroyed by a russian missile in Kharkiv the bodies of 2 more people, thus the number of victims of a massive strike on the city on January 23 increased to 10 people.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Rescuers are releasing two bodies - a man and a woman - from the rubble of a five-story building, which was hit by the occupiers yesterday," he wrote.

Subsequently, the head of the Regional Military Administration said that the bodies of a 57-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were removed from the rubble of the house.

Thus, the death toll increased to 10 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 23, Kharkiv suffered two missile attacks of the russian federation, as a result of the attack more than 30 residential buildings were damaged.

In one of the high-rise buildings, the entrance was completely destroyed, rescuers are dismantling the rubble.

Late on January 23, the invaders launched a missile attack on Kharkiv for the third time in a day.

As a result of the evening attack, 9 people were injured, a scientific institution was destroyed, residential buildings, an educational institution, a postal institution and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Besides, on a part of the ballistic missile with which the russian army fired at Kharkiv, a hand-written Korean letter was found. This can be a confirmation that the DPRK transfers shells to russia for war against Ukraine.