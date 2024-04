Share:













Copied



The enemy's missile attack on the TV tower in Kharkiv on April 22 was not accidental.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the informational telethon United News.

"I don't think it could have happened by chance. They hit the tower, even in the very middle. Most likely, the enemy intended to disrupt the communication in order to spread the signal of its russian propaganda and limit the broadcasting of the Ukrainian state. The enemy tried to hit," official convinced.

According to him, it is currently unknown what exactly the russians used to attack the TV tower in Kharkiv.

"The type of missile that was used... is being established... Various versions are being considered. In particular, that it was a guided air missile. However, experts will already be able to say with accuracy after analyzing the wreckage of this missile," Yevlash summarized.

As previously reported, on April 22, around 4:30 p.m., the russian armed forces launched a missile attack on a TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy carried out an air attack with an Kh-59 missile. As a result of the attack, the local TV tower was also destroyed.

"The total height of the tower before the hit was 250 meters. The hit was at a height of about 140 meters. The technical premises were damaged. Specialists are analyzing the degree of damage to the TV equipment," Syniehubov said, adding that during the air raid the employees were in shelter, thanks to which they managed to avoid human victims.