Due to the hit of the russian Kh-59 missile on the TV tower in Kharkiv, the city has no TV signal.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote about this in his Telegram channel, and showed new photos of the consequences of the hit.

"As a result of the shelling, there is no digital broadcast signal in Kharkiv and nearby settlements. The total height of the tower before hit was 250 meters. The hit was at a height of about 140 meters," Syniehubov said.

In addition to the tower itself, technical rooms were also damaged. Specialists are currently determining the extent of the damage to the TV equipment.

Instead of digital TV, you can connect cable and satellite. Radio, Internet and mobile communication are working.

Kh-59 missile hit Kharkiv TV tower. Photo: Syniehubov

As previously reported, on April 22, around 4:30 p.m., the russian armed forces launched a missile attack on a TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy carried out an air attack with an Kh-59 missile. As a result of the attack, the local TV tower was also destroyed.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, said that the enemy's missile attack on the TV tower in Kharkiv on April 22 was not accidental.