Russians hit object of TV infrastructure in Kharkiv, there are interruptions with digital TV signal

Today, April 22, the russian occupiers attacked the object of TV infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv. There are currently interruptions with the digital TV signal.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers struck the object of the TV infrastructure in Kharkiv," the message reads.

It is indicated that the employees were in shelter during the air alert. There were no casualties as a result of the russian attack.

At the same time, it is noted that there are currently interruptions with the digital TV signal.

"Therefore, once again, we appeal to citizens: trust only official sources of information," the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

