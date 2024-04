Share:













On Tuesday, April 23, the power grid has a shortage of electricity throughout the day.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the notice, capacity restriction schedules will be in place for business and industry from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

"These measures will not affect critical infrastructure facilities and enterprises of the defense complex. In Kryvyi Rih, consumption restrictions for industrial consumers continue to apply around the clock. For household consumers, restrictions apply throughout the day in the Kharkiv Region. About 209,000 household consumers were cut off this morning," the message says.

It is noted that the Ukrenergo dispatching center is forced for the second day in a row to attract emergency assistance for almost the whole day from the energy systems of European countries.

"Emergency recovery work continues at thermal power plants after the massive missile attack on April 11. A scheduled repair campaign is underway at nuclear power plants. Sunny weather favors the operation of RES power plants," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, electricity consumption was limited in the Kharkiv Region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region.