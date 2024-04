There is a shortage of electricity in power grid on Monday – Ukrenergo

On Monday, April 22, there is a shortage of electricity in the power grid throughout the day.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Due to the damage caused by the russian rockets, the power plants cannot generate enough electricity to cover the growing consumption. Consumption restrictions for industrial consumers in Kryvyi Rih continue to operate around the clock. In the morning, consumption restrictions are in effect in the Kharkiv Region. About 224,000 household consumers have been cut off. The dispatch center is forced to involve around-the-clock emergency assistance from the energy systems of European countries," the message reads.

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, consumption was 4.7% higher than at the same time on Friday, April 19.

At the same time, the evening maximum on April 21 was almost 6% higher than the maximum on the previous Sunday, April 14.

Ukrenergo urges all consumers to consume electricity sparingly, and industry to attract electricity imports as much as possible and use, if available, alternative power sources.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, electricity consumption was limited in the Kharkiv Region and Dnipropetrovsk Region on Monday.