China's power use up 11 pct in Jan-Feb

A drone conducting artificial intelligence (AI) inspection work at a power substation in Baoshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo by Xinhua.

China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, logged robust expansion in the first two months of 2024, official data showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The power use climbed 11 percent year-on-year to 1.53 trillion kilowatt-hours during the period, according to the National Energy Administration.

Specifically, power consumed by primary and secondary industries went up 11.1 percent and 9.7 percent year-on-year, respectively. Power used by the tertiary sector soared 15.7 percent.

In the Jan-Feb period, China's residential power use registered a 10.5 percent increase from the same period last year, the data revealed.