Due to russian strikes, Ukraine may face a shortage of electricity in the summer.

"During the summer, from time to time, there may be a shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian power system, caused by russian massive strikes on power plants. This is due to the fact that the complete restoration of our power plants will take a long time," the director of communications of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company, Mariya Tsaturian, explained to the publication.

In addition, according to her, spring and summer are the period of repairs at power plants, when they prepare for the next heating period. The repair campaign at nuclear power plants has already begun, and more and more capacities will be forced to go into temporary repair during the spring and summer.

"Therefore, sometimes our system will have a significant deficit, which we will try to cover precisely at the expense of importing electricity from Europe, and in the event of its deficit or insufficiency, we will attract emergency aid or apply certain consumption restriction schedules for industry and business," Tsaturian said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian terrorist forces attacked the critical infrastructure of Sumy, the thermal power plant, with guided aerial bombs.

On April 11, russian invaders attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

As a result of a massive missile attack on the night of April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.