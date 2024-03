Share:













Due to the damage caused by the missile attack of the russian occupiers to power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, emergency power outages were introduced in the Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhya, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv Regions.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The enemy has carried out the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy industry in recent times. The goal is not just to damage, but to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale failure in the country's energy system," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

It is noted that the situation at the Dnipro HEPP is under control; there is no threat of a dam breach, but the facility has been damaged.

"A number of mines in the Donetsk Region and Dnipropetrovsk Region are without electricity. There are more than 1,000 people underground. There is no threat to life," the message says.

According to the report, due to the emergency shutdown of several units of thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants, there is a certain decrease in the amount of electricity production.

In order to cover the needs of consumers, an emergency supply of electricity from neighboring countries - Romania, Slovakia, and Poland - was used.

Commercial import of electricity is also planned.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the situation in the energy sector is under control, and there is no need for power outages across the country.

On the night of Friday, March 22, russia carried out the largest recent attack on Ukraine's energy system.