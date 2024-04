Share:













Copied



The russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber was shot down from a distance of about 300 kilometers from Ukraine with the same means that the russian A-50 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft was previously hit.

The press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this and showed footage from the shooting down operation.

"Note that this is the first successful destruction of a strategic bomber in the air during a combat mission during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," it was said.

As a result of the defeat, the bomber was able to fly to the Stavropol area, where it fell and crashed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of Friday, April 19, for the first time destroyed the russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber - a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles.

On the night of Friday, April 19, in the Stavropol Krai of the aggressor country of the russian federation, a Tu-22M3 military plane crashed, which a few hours ago launched missiles at Ukraine.

Recall that the Dnipropetrovsk Region survived another massive attack by the russian federation. The enemy hit the cities of Dnipro, Synelnykove, Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih.