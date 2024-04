Share:













As a result of the russian attack on the city of Dnipro overnight into Friday, April 19, two people were killed, and 15 were injured; there are also casualties in Synelnykove.

This follows from a statement by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, posted on Telegram.

"In Dnipro, in addition to a residential building, two infrastructure objects were damaged. In total, two people were killed, and 15 were wounded or injured in the city. We are clarifying the information. There are also casualties in the settlement of Synelnykove. The casualties include children. Four private houses are partially destroyed, other eight ones are damaged," he wrote.

The Regional Military Administration head added that the night and morning were difficult. In Pavlohrad, one of the enterprises was damaged.

The russians also attacked the area of Nikopol: in the evening, Nikopol itself was shelled with artillery, and at night - the Marhanets Community: two private houses were damaged.

"The region experienced another massive attack. Part of the enemy targets were shot down by the Air Defense Forces. In particular, only in the morning, nine rockets were downed. Two more were downed at night. Further information will be provided later," Lysak concluded.

As earlier reported, a Tu-22M3 plane involved in firing missiles at Ukraine at night crashed in russia.