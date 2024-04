Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has informed about the number of Su-34 fighter-bombers, multifunctional Su-35 fighters and A-50U airborne early warning and control aircraft in russia.

This is stated in the response of the Defense Intelligence to the request of ArmyInform.

Thus, according to reports, as of March 2024, the Aerospace Forces of the russian Armed Forces include:

about 100 multifunctional Su-35 fighters,

more than 100 Su-34 fighter-bombers,

7 A-50U early warning and control aircraft.

It is noted that three A-50U are under repair and modernization: two at the Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after G. M. Beriev, one at the airfield in Ulyanovsk, the Aviastar aircraft plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said that still there are no enemy A-50 early warning and control aircraft in the sky after the destruction of the second aircraft on February 23.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers in the south are actively using reconnaissance drones, because they need to compensate for the lack of the A-50 early warning and control aircraft in the air.