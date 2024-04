Share:













Copied



The armed forces of Ukraine overnight into Friday, April 19, for the first time destroyed the russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber - the carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force / Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, posted on Telegram.

"For the first time, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Defense Intelligence, destroyed the Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber - the carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles, which russian terrorists use to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities. During today's attack, two such missiles were destroyed for the first time," he wrote.

Oleschuk emphasized that Ukraine needs more means, more missiles, in order to better protect the frontline territories from russian terrorism.

As earlier reported, a Tu-22M3 military plane that fired missiles at Ukraine at night crashed in russia.

Meanwhile, the russian federation said that the plane crashed after completing a combat mission while returning to the base airfield. Previously, the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction. The Ministry of Defense of russia confirmed the crash of the Tu-22M3 aircraft in the Stavropol Territory.