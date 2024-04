Ukraine has SAMP/T SAM that can hit Kinzhals. Did the complex shoot down hypersonic missiles

Ukraine can resist russian Kinzhal-type hypersonic missiles with the help of its existing weapons. One such means is the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system. However, the SAMP/T has not dealt with Kinzhals until now.

Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash announced this to Channel 24.

It is worth noting that the Italian-French SAMP/T SAM in its characteristics can fight against Kinzhals. However, the Ukrainian military has not yet used it to fight this enemy target.

So, the manufacturer said that the SAMP/T can shoot down ballistic missiles, but at the moment we did not have such a practice. Currently, all these types of missiles were shot down by Patriot air defense systems. The SAMP/T SAM did not get such goals, said Illia Yevlash in a comment on Channel 24.

