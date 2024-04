Air Force tells how Ukraine shoots down Kinzhal missiles and which air defense can be used

Share:













Copied



Patriot SAMs have repeatedly proved their effectiveness and even shot down Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The Air Force called the technical moment by which this becomes possible.

Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash announced this to Channel 24.

Russia attacks Ukraine with Kinzhals with MіG-31K from various areas. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces, repeatedly launches were recorded from the Ryazan, Tambov, Nizhny Novgorod and Astrakhan regions of russia.

Journalists estimate that between December 29, 2023 and April 11, 2024, russia used 36 Kinzhals for attacks, and between January 26 and December 14, 2023, the russians used approximately 37 Kinzhals. That is, in the four previous months, the russians used almost the same number of Kinzhals as in almost the entire 2023.

"Indeed, Kinzhal can reach hypersonic speed. After it is dropped by the MіG-31K, it also picks up the speed of the plane. However, when the missile directly goes to attack the target, it does not go at hypersonic speed, but at supersonic. The Kinzhal becomes a ballistic missile. And the moment it becomes a hypersonic ballistic missile, we can successfully attack it. Such a role has already been played by Patriot air defense systems," explained Illia Yevlash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bild columnist Julian Röpcke said that Ukraine allegedly ran out of missiles to Patriot and IRIS-T.

In response, the Air Force noted that for Ukraine missiles to air defense systems are scarce, since the country does not produce them.