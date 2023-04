SAMP/T And Patriot Will Arrive In Ukraine In Near Future - Ihnat

Western anti-aircraft missile systems Patriot and SAMP/T, capable of shooting down ballistic missiles of the Russian invaders, will soon arrive in Ukraine.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the telethon.

"Patriot and SAMP/T should go to Ukraine in the near future. It was announced that our specialists would be trained for two months. We expect them to show up," Ihnat said.

MIM-104 Patriot is an American-made anti-aircraft missile system capable of destroying aircraft, helicopters, cruise and ballistic missiles.

SAMP/T is a European-made air defense complex. It is designed to provide anti-aircraft protection and anti-aircraft cover for important fixed facilities against massive attack by a wide class of air targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20 of this year, Italian media reported that the training of the Ukrainian military on SAMP/T air defense systems was completed in Italy.

And on March 21, the American edition of CNN said that 65 Ukrainian military almost completed training on the Patriot air defense systems.