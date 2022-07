An attempt was probably made on the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev. In the Russian Federation, information about both the attempt itself and its investigation is kept in strict secrecy.

This was reported by the General SVR Telegram channel.

"It is known that Nikolai Patrushev felt bad in the evening after work, almost immediately after he went home. Promptly, the guards worked, immediately calling the medical team to him," the message says.

According to the Telegram channel, medical workers after the examination said that urgent hospitalization of Patrushev is necessary. After being treated, he was allegedly taken home in stable condition.

"The results of his analyses confirmed that the poisonous substance was synthetic poison. Patrushev was saved by timely medical care and, probably, not enough concentration of the poisonous substance, which had entered the body through the skin," writes General SVR. It is noted that the perpetrators of the attempt have not yet been established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, dismissed the assumption that Russian President Vladimir Putin was sick or could be killed as wishful thinking.