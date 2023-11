Zelenskyy tells about attempts on his life and compared them to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of russia, Ukrainian special services foiled at least 5-6 attempts on his life and compared it to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

He told about this in an interview with the British tabloid The Sun.

Thus, Zelenskyy admitted that he had lost count of all the attempts to kill him by russia after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 of last year, and noted that Ukrainian special services foiled at least "five or six."

The President said that the first attempt caused panic - just like the first outbreak of COVID. But after that they are perceived more easily.

"The first case is very interesting... And after that, it's like with COVID. At first, people don't know what to do about it, and it looks very scary. And after that, it's just intelligence sharing with you the details that another group has arrived to Ukraine to [try] to do it," the President said.

The publication writes that russian special forces landed in Kyiv to kill Zelenskyy on the first day of the russian federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

It is noted that President Zelenskyy's bodyguards blocked his office with improvised barricades and pieces of plywood. The publication writes that his closest aides were given rifles and bulletproof vests, and one of them said that the Office was like a "madhouse".

The publication recalls that when British and American officials offered to take the President out of Kyiv, he responded with the legendary phrase: "I need ammunition, not a taxi." Later, as fighting raged around Kyiv, Zelenskyy stepped outside the Office to record a selfie video that proved he was still in the capital.

One of Zelenskyy's aides reportedly said that during the first few weeks of the war, at least a dozen attempts were made on him.

And for now, Zelenskyy said that russia still "really wants" to remove him from power.

Also, in an interview with a tabloid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered whether Ukraine would risk killing putin if such an opportunity arose.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the possibility of negotiations with the russian federation, despite Ukrainians being tired of the war.