Iris-T manufacturer will transfer another air defense system for Ukraine in next few weeks

This year, Ukraine will receive even more IRIS-T SL anti-aircraft missile systems. The next system will be transferred in the coming weeks.

It was reported by the Bild Telegram channel.

"Three of our systems are already in Ukraine, and more will be delivered this year. The next one will come in just a few weeks," he said.

It is noted that this is the second visit to Ukraine of Robert Habeck, German Minister of Economy and Vice Chancellor, after the start of the russian invasion. The last time the Vice Chancellor was in Kyiv exactly a year ago.

"If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he will continue the war. Therefore, it is important for our security and peace in Europe that Ukraine successfully protects itself and we help it," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bild columnist Julian Röpcke said that Ukraine allegedly ran out of missiles to Patriot and IRIS-T.

In response, the Air Force noted that for Ukraine missiles to air defense systems are scarce, since the country does not produce them.