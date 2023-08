Norway will transfer anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for IRIS-T systems.

This is stated in the message of the Norwegian government, the European Pravda reports.

"Norway will continue to support Ukraine's defense against russia as long as necessary. Ukraine now badly needs more military and material support. They have a great need for missiles and ammunition for air defense. And here Norway supports you in any way it can," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

The Norwegian government notes that air defense is crucial to Ukraine's ability to protect both civilians and frontline infrastructure and military units from any kind of air attack by russia.

Air defense support is the highest priority for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Western and Norwegian air defense support was crucial in preventing russia from establishing control over airspace and thus helped to avoid great civilian suffering and military casualties.

"In the past, Ukraine received significant assistance from Western countries in the field of air defense, but the need for it remains huge. Norway will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for protection from russian troops. Therefore, now we will transfer anti-aircraft missiles. This is one of the largest Norwegian donations to Ukraine today in the form of military assistance," the Prime Minister said.

It is noted that the missiles can be launched from launchers, which Sweden previously decided to transfer.

At the same time, missiles corresponding to donated missiles will be purchased for the Norwegian Armed Forces.

Earlier, Norway has already contributed to the air defense of Ukraine, transferring the NASAMS and Mistral air defense systems.

Recall that Norway will transfer to Ukraine systems for combating drones.

Besides, Finland announced a new package of assistance to Ukraine.