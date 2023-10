Germany transfers to Ukraine IRIS-T SAM and missiles for HIMARS

Germany has announced the transfer of a new military assistance package to Ukraine, which included the IRIS-T air defense system, armored personnel carriers and ammunition. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Germany on Friday, October 27.

"Germany supports Ukraine with the supply of equipment and weapons - from Bundeswehr warehouses and industrial supplies, which are financed from federal aid funds for training," it said.

In 2023, Ukraine received EUR 5.4 billion in military assistance from Germany.

It included:

IRIS-T SLM SAM (long range);

missiles for IRIS-T;

TRML-4D radar;

4 APCs (name unknown);

4 HX81 tank tractors;

4 tank trailers;

6 border guard vehicles;

8 Vector drones;

5 surface drones;

4 GO 12 counter-battery radars;

M26 cluster ammunition for HIMARS;

10,000 goggles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the provision of a new military assistance package worth USD 150 million to Ukraine.

On October 26, the Danish Ministry of Defense announced the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine for USD 520 million.

On October 11, it became known that Lithuania would transfer two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, as well as artillery shells and winter uniforms for soldiers.