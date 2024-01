In 2024, Germany plans to train at least 10,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as to continue supplying Ukraine with tanks and other equipment.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the German publication Tagesspiegel reports.

The main priority of aid to Ukraine remains air defense systems, the German government official noted. He also reminded that Berlin heads a coalition of partner countries dealing with issues of strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

He noted that Germany intends to transfer additional IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems and Gepard anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine this year.

According to him, Berlin should speed up the production of weapons, and the latter is ready to undertake this task.

The Minister of Defense of Germany promises Kyiv additional deliveries of artillery and artillery ammunition and more than 80 Leopard 1 tanks.

The official also promised the supply of armored personnel carriers, engineering tanks, including bridge-builders, 450 armored vehicles, demining systems, drones, radars, and reconnaissance systems.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the military aid that European countries are going to give Ukraine this year insufficient.

On January 4, the country's government announced the transfer of a package of military aid to Ukraine, which included Marder armored personnel carriers, missiles for air defense systems, radar stations, and other military property.

On January 17, it became known that Germany sent another package of military aid to Ukraine. It included armored personnel carriers, shells for Leopard tanks, drones, and road transport.