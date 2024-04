Share:













Air defense forces of Ukraine downed all the Shahed kamikaze drones launched by russia on Ukrainian territory.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Overnight into April 18, 2024, the enemy attacked with 13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the regions of Primorsko-Okhtarsk, russian federation, and Cape Chauda, temporarily-occupied Crimea," he noted.

Oleshchuk added that all Shaheds were shot down over the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the army of the aggressor country, the russian federation, tried to strike critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region. All enemy air targets were destroyed, but the debris caused fires.

Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and the region during the drone attack.

On the morning of April 17, the aggressor state russia hit Chernihiv with three missiles. The rockets hit almost the center of the city. The occupiers attacked the objects of civil and social infrastructure.