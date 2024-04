Share:













Copied



After the first day of the European Union summit on April 17, EU leaders recognized the urgency of providing Ukraine with additional air defense equipment. They called on member states to expedite the delivery of all necessary military aid, including artillery ammunition and missiles.

This is stated in the conclusions after the first day of the EU summit on April 17.

In conclusions supported by all 27 EU leaders, the European Council strongly condemned russian air and missile attacks against the civilian population and civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine, including the latest attacks on the energy sector.

"The European Council emphasizes the need to urgently ensure Ukraine's air defense and to speed up and intensify the delivery of all necessary military aid, including artillery ammunition and missiles. It calls on the Council (EU), in particular at its upcoming meeting, and member states to ensure the necessary follow-up actions." - it is stated in the conclusions.

The leaders pledged that the EU and its member states would step up humanitarian and civil protection assistance, including equipment such as generators and power transformers.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who presided over the summit, said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address, asked the Europeans to help convince the United States to speed up arms supplies and financing for Ukraine's economy.

According to Michel, the leaders agreed that Europe should also provide aid more quickly. "It's not a matter of months; it's a matter of days and weeks. It's very important that we achieve results," he told the media after the meeting.

As earlier reported, the United States explained why they will not shoot down drones over Ukraine, as in Israel.

Borrell also explained why aerial targets cannot be shot down over Ukraine, as was the case in Israel.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Intelligence Committee, after a secret meeting, called for immediate approval of aid to Ukraine.