The third peace summit regarding Ukraine started in Malta on Saturday, October 28.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, reported this on Telegram.

At the summit, plans for the implementation of five points of the Ukrainian peace formula will be presented and discussed: nuclear, energy, food security, humanitarian direction (release of prisoners and deported persons), restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine, and world order.

Representatives of more than 65 countries, including from the West and the Global South, arrived in Malta.

According to him, the plans presented at the summit were worked out by workgroups, which included representatives of the embassies of various countries, as well as experts.