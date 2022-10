The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea reported that the country supports the actions of Russia, which illegally annexed territories occupied by it in the east and south of Ukraine.

The Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CTAK) writes about this.

The country's foreign policy department believes that the so-called "referendums" that Russia held in the occupied territories allegedly correspond to the UN Charter.

In North Korea, it is believed that the voting in the occupied territories was allegedly conducted in a legal manner and in compliance with order.

"We respect the will of the residents of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, who sought to join Russia, and we support the position of the Russian government to accept the above-mentioned regions into its composition."

We will remind, in the first half of July this year, North Korea recognized the "independence" of the so-called DPR and LPR.

Then in Moscow, the North Korean ambassador handed over documents on the recognition of independence to the representatives of the terrorists.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the "independence" and "sovereignty" of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

On the same day, the Russian president announced the annexation of the territories in the east and south of Ukraine, which are occupied by the troops of the Russian Federation.

As earlier reported, Russia has already decided on the terms of "integration" of the occupied territories of Ukraine annexed by Putin.