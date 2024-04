Slovakia will not hinder Ukraine on its way to EU - Fico

Slovakia will not create obstacles for Ukraine on the path to joining the European Union.

This was announced by Prime Minister Robert Fico at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Slovakia.

Fico assured that Slovakia supports Ukraine's ambitions to become a member of the EU.

"This is not speculation. This is absolute full support," he said.

"We are not a country that will create obstacles for you on your way (to the EU). On the contrary, we want to help, to share with you our experience related to accession negotiations," Fico added.

He assured that Slovakia wants Ukraine to quickly become a member of the European Union, because "this is a guarantee for the country's prospects, for the country's development and for peaceful development."

"We are keeping our fingers crossed for you," Robert Fico assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal arrived in Slovakia for intergovernmental consultations.

Previously, Fico offered Ukraine a "territorial compromise". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that this is out of the question.

The Slovak parliament also declared that russia is not an aggressor for Ukraine.