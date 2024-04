Death toll from russian strike at Chernihiv increased to 17, number of injured - 60 people

The death toll from the morning russian missile attack on April 17 on Chernihiv rose to 17 people. We know about 60 victims. Search and rescue works are ongoing.

It was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Chernihiv. According to the update, 17 people were killed, in particular, 2 people died in the hospital. In addition, 60 people were injured, of which 3 were children," the report said.

It is indicated that 58 persons were provided with psychological assistance.

Meanwhile, search and rescue works are ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops struck Chernihiv with three missiles on the morning of Wednesday, April 17. The missiles hit almost downtown. The aggressor country struck at civilian and social infrastructure facilities.

Also, the Chernihiv Regional Blood Center called on citizens to donate blood, especially those with a negative Rh factor.

Meanwhile, police showed video of the first minutes after the missile strike on Chernihiv.