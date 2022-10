Today, October 19, the Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv with Iranian kamikaze drones. As a result, 3 people were injured. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in his Telegram channel.

"We are recording the first consequences of the kamikaze drones strikes. There are no casualties so far, there are injured," Tymoshenko wrote.

He added that currently 3 injured are in the hospital. 2 of the victims are in serious condition, they are in intensive care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 03:00 p.m. on October 19, air defense forces destroyed 12 enemy air targets.

According to data as of Wednesday morning, October 19, the Ukrainian military eliminated 430 Russian soldiers during the day. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 66,280 soldiers.

The Air Force of Ukraine managed to destroy 223 Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed-136 in 36 days.

Also today, October 19, around 10:30 a.m., the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 Alligator north of occupied Kherson.

Earlier it was reported that the ratio of losses of Ukrainian defenders in relation to the Russian occupiers is approximately 1 to 6.5. The critical limit of the loss ratio is 1 to 8, after which the enemy's army will psychologically fall.