Interior Ministry show how they get people out from under rubble in Chernihiv

As a result of the missile attack by the aggressor country of russia on Chernihiv, 11 people are already known to have been killed. 22 people were injured, and three are considered missing.

This was written by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko in the Telegram channel.

"Emergency services are eliminating the consequences of missile attacks on the city. 11 killed, 22 injured as of now. We have reports of at least three missing persons," he said.

According to the minister, there are still people under the rubble.

"The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Psychologists are working with the victims," Klymenko said.

He added that a 25-year-old police lieutenant was among those killed as a result of russian shelling.

"The woman lived in a neighboring house, was at home on sick leave. A fatal shrapnel wound," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the missiles hit almost the center of the city. The aggressor country struck the objects of civil and social infrastructure of Chernihiv.

The Chernihiv Regional Blood Center also urged citizens to donate blood, especially those with a negative Rh factor.