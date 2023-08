At least 5 killed and 42 wounded as a result of russian attack on Drama Theater in Chernihiv – Interior Minist

As of 1:00 p.m., 42 people were wounded as a result of the russian attack on the Drama Theater in Chernihiv. The official page of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram informs about this.

On Saturday, August 19, the russians shelled the center of Chernihiv. This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

According to his information, it was probably a ballistic missile.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the shelling. He noted that as a result of the missile attack there were killed and wounded, and posted a video of the consequences.

"A russian rocket hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. The square, the polytechnic, the theater. An ordinary Saturday, which russia turned into a day of pain and loss," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

At this time, it is known about the death of 5 people.

37 people were injured, including 11 children. All are provided with medical care.