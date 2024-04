There would be no people killed if Ukraine got everything to protect skies - Estonian Foreign Ministry on att

There would be no killed civilians of Ukraine if Ukraine had the necessary means to protect its skies.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has thus commented on the missile attack on Chernihiv.

The Ministry noted that they again begin the day with news of missile strikes, destruction and killed civilians of Ukraine.

“It would not be like this if Ukraine would be given everything they are asking for to protect their skies & push back Russia's relentless aggression,” the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops struck Chernihiv with three missiles on the morning of Wednesday, April 17. The missiles hit almost downtown. The aggressor country struck at civilian and social infrastructure facilities.

Also, the Chernihiv Regional Blood Center called on citizens to donate blood, especially those with a negative Rh factor.

The number of people who were killed as a result of the attack of the aggressor country of the russian federation on Chernihiv increased to 13, those injured - to 60. Police make door-to-door visits to damaged houses, help the wounded. Psychologists continue to work.