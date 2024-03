Share:













Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat has said that Ukraine cannot build a new infrastructure for American F-16 fighters, similar to that in Western countries, in conditions of intense hostilities, so adaptation is being carried out.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Preparation, construction, adaptation are different things. You have to understand that. We are now unlikely to be able to build infrastructure from "scratch" like the one in leading Western countries. Because there are intense hostilities, the enemy simply will not allow making global construction. You see that the shelling of airfields is constantly going with ballistic missiles, in particular. Therefore, in our version - this is the preparation and adaptation of our airfields, our operational airfields for the F-16," he explained.

According to Ihnat, such training is currently underway. He informed that the adaptation itself is the preparation of minimal runways so that Western aircraft, such as F-16, do not have obstacles for takeoffs and landings from Ukrainian operational airfields.

"We have many operational airfields, but those from which the F-16 will work will be determined. Also preparation (is carried out - Ed.) of the parking places of these aircraft. This is all happening, as it is now happening with Soviet aircraft that we have in service - by dispersal, disguise and so on. In addition, there are other subtle nuances - this is the control of those aircraft, communications, and so on. This is the adaptation so that we can use these aircraft from our airfields," the speaker said.

Ihnat separately noted that at what stage such preparation is needed and when it is ready - such information will not be published.

"Those aircraft that already worked from Ukrainian airfields are both F-15 and F-16 (it was in 2012 and 2018, respectively) - they worked from Ukrainian airfields, from operating runways, which are covered with iron-concrete slabs. Therefore, in principle, there should be no question as to whether they will be able to take off from our airfields," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aviation expert told what needs to be done before F-16 appear in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expects to see F-16 fighters in Ukrainian airspace before the summer.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published footage from the exercises of Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters.