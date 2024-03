Everything going according to plan, but it can change. Kuleba says when F-16 will appear in sky of Ukraine

Share:













Copied



Ukraine should receive Western F-16 fighters, according to previously established plans and schedules.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has stated this during an online briefing for the world media.

"It was originally planned that F-16 would appear in the air of Ukraine in the middle of summer. Everything goes according to plan today. However, of course, this is a very complicated and confusing question, so you never know how things can change. But now that’s the schedule," Kuleba said.

The Minister noted that, according to him, pilot training is going well.

He emphasized the important role and efforts of partners who help in training Ukrainian pilots and engineers.

"Of course, even more training will be required, not only for pilots, but also for engineers and technical personnel, since the transition from Soviet-type aircraft to Western-type aircraft requires serious changes in everything, in education, logistics, the philosophy of air combat," the Foreign Minister added.

Recall, on March 11, the American edition of The New York Times reported that the first F-16 fighters will arrive in Ukraine in July this year.

We also wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed footage of Ukrainian pilots training on the F-16.