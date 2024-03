Share:













The sorties of russian volunteers in the Belgorod and Kursk Regions created an unstable situation along the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions. There are now more russian troops.

The head of the analytical department of the Come Back Alive foundation Anton Muraveinyk has said this in an interview with Suspilne.

According to him, the border of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions has long been balanced. There was enough force to guard the border heavily, but not enough to go on the offensive. On a daily basis, small clashes continued: sabotage actions on both sides, shelling with machine guns and mortars.

"After the actions that took place a few weeks ago in the Belgorod Region and near the Kursk Region, they made an imbalance, Russia pulled up reserves for this direction. And now the question arises how balanced this section of the front is, and in whose favor it is now that the active hostilities of Russian volunteers there have ceased," Muraveinyk adds.

He believes that the russian federation will want to create a new offensive in this direction, they will be able to do this by pulling new forces and means to the border.

The Ukrainian side is building fortifications in the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions, but to counter the increased garrison of the enemy, more forces are needed: the creation of new units and subdivisions.

At the same time, the head of the analytical department of the Come Back Alive foundation did not comment on whether the raid by russian volunteers was useful.

"Any situation should be evaluated at different levels. At the tactical level, there is a plus, because the Russians had to transfer some of their reserves from one direction to the current one. I don't know what strategic goals were set. It seems to me that not all of the strategic tasks have been completed. The question is also how the international community and our key partners in particular respond to this," the analyst replied.

What is known about the raid of russian volunteers

In March 2024, units of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Siberian Battalion crossed the Ukrainian-russian border and entered the Belgorod and Kursk Regions.

Subsequently, the volunteers said that they took control of the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk Region. Then they retreated from there. But they said that they captured the village of Kozinka, Belgorod Region of russia. Russia attacked the village with aerial bombs, effectively destroying it.