Over the past month, the military of the terrorist state of Russia have increased shelling of the border regions - Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel.

So, in the past week alone, from May 8 to May 16, 2023, Russian troops carried out 162 attacks of these regions. The Sumy Region was shelled the most - 110 cases; Chernihiv Region - 29; Kharkiv Region - 23.

The enemy army shoots at civilians every day from various types of weapons and destroys civilian objects - kindergartens, hospitals, schools. There are killed and injured, including children.

According to Maliar, Russia is waging war without rules and systematically violates the norms of international humanitarian law.

In addition, by artillery and air strikes in the border regions, the enemy is trying to constantly keep the Ukrainian troops in tension and prevent their involvement in other areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of Wednesday morning, May 17, the Ukrainian military eliminated 610 of Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is more than 200,000 military - 200,590 military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed nine tanks and 16 UAVs.

Also, the Russian occupiers continue to lay the bodies of their dead in the Bakhmut direction. Special operations forces showed footage of the destruction of an assault group of invaders.