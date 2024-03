Share:













Aircraft of the russian occupation army "missed" two more aerial bombs in the Belgorod Region. Due to one bomb, the villagers had to be evacuated.

It was reported by the russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing its own sources.

The first bomb, a 250-kilogram FAB-250, was discovered near the village of Bezymeno on March 28. It is located a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The bomb did not explode during the fall. To remove it and destroy, the authorities had to evacuate 140 villagers.

Another bomb, FAB-500, was discovered in the village of Nechaevka.

According to the channel, the occupiers planned to destroy the fallen bomb today. Evacuation of locals for this was not announced.

The channel notes that over the past week in the Belgorod Region, russian combat aircraft have already "missed" 11 aerial bombs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, it became known that in the area of ​ ​ the village of Bessonovka, Belgorod Region, a russian plane "missed" a 500-kilogram bomb.

We also reported that at the end of February in the Belgorod Region, the russians had to announce an evacuation due to an aerial bomb that fell from a plane.

And at the beginning of the year, the russians also "missed" a 250-kilogram bomb over occupied Rubizhne in the Luhansk Region.