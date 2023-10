Unknown people destroy equipment involved in construction of "defense line" on border with Ukraine in Kursk R

In the Kursk Region of the russian federation, unknown persons are actively destroying russian equipment involved in the construction of defensive structures on the border with Ukraine.

The National Resistance Center announced this on Monday, October 16.

According to the National Resistance Center, members of the local partisan movement were involved in the destruction of russian construction equipment.

The russian military forcibly takes this equipment from local commercial structures.

Russian companies thus affected demand compensation from the authorities of the Kursk Region for destroyed equipment.

The National Resistance Center also reported that the construction of defensive structures causes discontent among local farmers, because heavy equipment destroys agricultural land.

For example, farmers from the village of Staraya Nikolaevka, Kursk Region, handed over photos of fortifications to partisans, the construction of which made the land unusable.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August this year it became known that the authorities of the Kursk Region of the russian federation spent RUB 10 billion on the construction of the "defense line," but never built anything.

Later, the National Resistance Center said that the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the russian federation began to press the leadership of the Kursk Region due to embezzlement of funds for the construction of fortifications.