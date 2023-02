The founder of the Come Back Alive foundation, journalist and volunteer Vitalii Deineha agreed to the appointment to the post of Deputy of the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I'm writing this post a little earlier than I planned, but maybe it's better. Yes, it's really true. I'm currently very close to being appointed to the position of Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Transformation," he wrote.

Deineha added that this is not the first offer of a position in the public sector, both during a full-scale war and in principle.

"I've even lost count of how many there have been since 2014. There were also offers at a higher level. And even for the same position," the volunteer added.

He noted that the offer to take up the post of deputy minister of defense came to him long before the scandal with purchases for the army.

Deineha also added that he does not plan to stay in this position for more than two years.

He noted that the decision to appoint him to the post of deputy minister should be made by the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced the appointment of new deputies.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the Deputy Minister of Defense Viyacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.