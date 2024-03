Share:













Russian volunteers from the Sibir Battalion (Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) on their Telegram channel published losses of russian troops in the Kursk and Belgorod Regions from March 12 to 18.

"The enemy suffered huge losses in manpower and equipment. But the biggest damage was the image of Putin as a figure who can allegedly keep the situation in the country under control," the Sibir Battalion said in a statement.

In total, from March 12 to 18, the losses of the russian army in the border areas amounted to: 613 killed, 829 wounded, another 27 people were captured.

Seven tanks, 20 IFVs, six D-30 howitzers, four APCs, four mortars, two Rapira anti-tank guns, two Msta-S self-propelled artillery installations, two Zala drones, one Grad rocket system, one Murom surveillance complex, one anti-tank grenade launcher, one electronic warfare station, one repeater, two armored vehicles, two excavators, and 57 cars were destroyed

Disabled:

1 tank T-80PVM;

1 tank T-72;

1 BMP (IFV);

1 BM 21 Grad;

2 MT-LB;

1 Msta-B;

1 TOS-2;

1 BM 21 Grad;

1 2S1 Gvozdika;

1 EW station;

1 armored vehicle;

20 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 12, representatives of the russian volunteer units Russian Volunteer Corps, Siberian Battalion and Freedom of Russia Legion announced a new raid on the territory of the russian federation.

On March 17, russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion announced that they had entered the Gorkovsky settlement of the Belgorod Region of the russian federation. They took over the local administration building.

Also, fighters from the Siberian Battalion and the Russian Volunteer Corps raised their flags on March 17 in the village of Kozinka, Belgorod Region.