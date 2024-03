Russian volunteers from Siberian Battalion announce capture of village of Gorkovsky in Belgorod Oblast

Russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, announced that they had taken control of the village of Gorkovsky in the Belgorod Oblast and entered the administration building there.

Siberian Battalion announced this in Telegram.

"The village of Gorkovsky of the Belgorod Oblast is under the control of the Russian liberation forces. Excellent joint work of the Russian liberation forces with Ichkeri volunteers," the message reads.

They published a video taken from a height. On it, armed men enter the village administration building. In another video, armed people with the flag of Freedom of Russia legion are photographed near the administration.

What is happening in the Belgorod Oblast

On March 12, the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Freedom of Russia legion and the Siberian Battalion announced that they had broken through the russian border and taken control of several settlements in the Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts.

They warned of shelling of border settlements and urged local residents to evacuate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 12, representatives of the Russian volunteer units Russian Volunteer Corps, Siberian Battalion and Freedom of Russia Legion announced a new raid on the territory of the russian federation.

