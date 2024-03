Share:













Russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion (fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) announced that they had entered the village of Gorkovsky in the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation. They captured the building of the local administration.

This is stated in the message of the Siberian Battalion published in Telegram.

"Together against the Evil Empire! Units of the Russian liberation forces, together with volunteers of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, entered the settlement of Gorkovsky on the territory of the russian federation and captured the building of the local administration," it says.

Siberian Battalion fighters also published a photo in which they are trampling the russian tricolor and holding a sign from the local administration.

It is worth noting that Gorkovsky is a village in the Grayvoronsky District of the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation. The population is 429 people. It is a part of the municipal formation of the Grayvoronsky city district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, Russian volunteers announced the start of a new raid on the territory of the russian federation.

Also, the Russian Volunteer Corps, Siberian Battalion and Freedom of Russia legion published a joint appeal to the leadership of the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts with a call to begin the evacuation of civilians.