Enemy troops lose another 1,160 occupiers, 21 tanks and 26 artillery systems during day - General Staff

During the past day, March 15, Ukrainian servicemen eliminated another 1,160 russian occupiers. Dozens of various enemy vehicles were also destroyed. Thus, since the beginning of the large-scale war, the total losses of the enemy have already amounted to 429,500 people.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, 21 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles and 26 artillery systems were destroyed. The total losses of the enemy are 6,779 tanks, 12,973 armored combat vehicles and 10,606 artillery systems.

Russian terrorists have also lost 1,017 units of multiple rocket launchers and 719 air defense systems since the beginning of the war.

The total losses of the russians increased to 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters and 8,268 UAVs. Since the beginning of the war, air defense forces have destroyed 1,922 russian cruise missiles.

In addition, the Defense Forces have already sunk 27 russian ships during the war, disposed of 14,024 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks, as well as 1,712 units of special equipment.