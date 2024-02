Share:













90% of Ukrainian agricultural products are exported by sea.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian grain corridor shows good results. 90% of all products are exported by sea. Only in December 2023, Ukraine exported 5 million tons of grain from Odesa, one million - through the Danube and another million - by transit through the land corridor through European neighbors. Therefore, Ukraine's role in issues of global food security are extremely important. Especially as regards the export of grain to the countries of Africa and Asia," said First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotskyi.

He noted that Ukraine continues to play an important role in guaranteeing global food security.

"In 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested a large crop of grain and oil crops - more than 70 million tons and exported products worth almost USD 22 billion. This is a very important signal to the world that Ukraine is ready to produce and deliver food to those who need it," Vysotskyi noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, thanks to the Ukrainian maritime logistics corridor, the volume of exports by sea reached the pre-war level.

On September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".