Ukraine supplies more agricultural products to Poland than Poland to Ukraine

Share:













Copied



In 2023, Ukraine imported agricultural products from Poland for EUR 1.033 billion, while exporting them to Poland for EUR 1.69 billion.

This is stated in the material of Polsatnews with reference to a letter to protesting farmers, which the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland, Czeslaw Siekierski, sent to them on February 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So in 2022, Poland recorded a surplus in trade with Ukraine, which amounted to EUR 3.5 million.

"However, in the case of the trade of agricultural products, the value of exports from Poland to Ukraine in 2023 amounted to EUR 1.033 billion, and the cost of imports from Ukraine - EUR 1.69 billion, therefore, there is a deficit of EUR 656 million," Siekierski wrote.

In it, he acknowledged that regulating trade in agricultural products with Ukraine is one of the priorities of the ministry.

"The national ban on the import of cereals, rapeseed and sunflower seeds, as well as some processing products - wheat flour, meal, bran and cake - to Poland remains in force," he recalled.

Siekierski noted that his ministry wants to "develop a bilateral agreement with Ukraine that would extend market protection to other sensitive products such as sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruits, honey, apple juice, oils, among others."

He warned that a total border closure could bring Polish exports of goods to Ukraine to a standstill and thus lose many jobs.

Siekierski assured that the ministry is seeking additional funds to help farmers and invited farmers to talks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 20, Polish farmers began tighter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.

In particular, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

On February 9, Polish farmers resumed the blockade of the border with Ukraine.