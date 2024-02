In January, thanks to the Ukrainian maritime logistics corridor, the volume of exports by sea reached pre-war levels.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting on February 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 660 ships have already passed through the new grain corridor, which transported about 20 million tons of cargo to 32 countries of the world. 70% of these cargoes are agricultural products of our agricultural producers. In January, we reached the pre-war volume of exports by sea, and the total volume of exports, we are already approaching the indicators we had before the full-scale invasion," he said.

Shmyhal noted that last month, in monetary terms, total Ukrainian exports amounted to USD 3.1 billion, of which USD 1.9 billion were sea exports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".