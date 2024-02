Share:













Russian occupation troops are pulling up their forces and reserves to the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region. Meanwhile, the Defense Forces occupied quite powerful fortifications, built a line of defense on the Lyman-Kupiansk axis.

The head of the press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

"If we are talking about the Kharkiv axis, then yes, indeed, for the enemy there the main settlement remains Kupiansk, where it continues to pull up all its forces, reserves," he said.

Yevlash noted that on the Kharkiv axis the enemy has quite a lot of different equipment and personnel. In addition, from the side of the russian federation they are now strengthening the line of defense, the line of the border.

"There they pulled up their units of the Russian Guard. But of course, not for offensive action, but more for making a breakthrough impossible. As we remember, last year there was the Russian Volunteer Corps, and others, so they are playing it safe and are now significantly trying to tighten this border. Besides, now they use CABs, their Su-34, Su-35 very strongly," the speaker said.

Yevlash informed that the situation is very difficult. According to him, the enemy uses, without sparing, his equipment, uses his infantry "Storm Z," "Storm V," motorized rifle units, landing regiments, tanks.

"Of course, our guys have already learned to cope, to advise such a large number of the superior opponent in technology, in personnel. FPV drones help us a lot. Out of 5 vehicles, for example, 2 leave. The enemy loses 60% of its equipment during its offensives," the speaker said.

At the same time, Yevlash emphasized that the number of enemies remains a problem. The enemy constantly replenishes its units through reserves and mobilized.

He also added that if there are no combat clashes on any axis, this does not mean that the enemy does not wage war there. Most likely, the occupiers use this time to regroup the troops.

Meanwhile, the enemy often resorts to PSYOPS - threatening rapid offensive and destruction.

"We occupied quite powerful fortifications, built a defensive line on the Lyman-Kupiansk axis and near Kupiansk, in particular. There are also concrete pillboxes, a lot of engineering structures are equipped. In addition, the features of the area are already skillfully used," said Yevlash.

He noted that the enemy is trying to act in different ways, violates international conventions, dresses up in the form of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also uses buggies to move to its positions.

"Now they have the tactics of mobile groups with which they are delivered to the front. Since now the weather is very bad, and it is quite difficult to move around the field, so they use such vehicles to deliver their assault units (buggies - Ed.). They are already followed by anchor groups. But, of course, our gunners, even with a shortage of ammunition, show their skills and destroy the invaders both on the Bakhmut and Kupiansk axes," Yevlash emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne on the Avdiivka axis.